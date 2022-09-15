 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s body language as he walks behind Queen’s coffin laid bare by expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry appeared extremely sad as he marched behind the late Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with a body language expert saying his face was ‘etched in sadness’.

The Duke of Sussex is staying back in the UK with wife Meghan Markle for the Queen’s funeral, scheduled for September 19, 2022, and will be taking part in all events leading up to the final funeral.

On Wednesday, the late monarch’s body was taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, with senior members of the royal family following behind, and a body language expert had much to say about Prince Harry on the occasion.

Talking to The Daily Star, Adrianna Carter suggested that the event marked one of great sadness for Prince Harry especially, given his strained relations with the family in recent years.

As per Carter: “Sadness on the close-up of Harry's face is clearly visible. It must be a terrible reminder of when he made this walk for his mother as a young boy.”

She went on: “All look sombre, and all eyes are firmly facing forward. To start with, the two grandsons looked particularly erect and sombre. They seem to have relaxed into the march, whilst still looking sombre.”


