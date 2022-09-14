Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend Ron Carlson are ‘not getting back together despite dropping restraining orders against each other.

Ron is still active, with the actress still cooperating with prosecutors, according to TMZ.

However, one of the conditions of his bail following his February arrest for domestic violence was that he had to stay away from the star.

The city attorney has the criminal case, per the outlet, and one of the bail conditions was that Ron has no contact with her.

TMZ also reported that Selma, 50, and Ron are not back together despite both dropping the civil restraining orders against each other.

In March, it was revealed that Selma was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson.

The alleged incident occurred on February 22 after they had recently ended their long-term relationship, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ in March.

Following an argument, the Cruel Intentions star claims that Carlson, 52, lunged at her, jumped on top of her body, and began to strangle her.



Carlson has denied the claims and has filed a petition for his own restraining order against the actress.