 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson 'won't get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Selma Blair, Ron Carlson wont get back together’ despite dropping restraining orders

Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend Ron Carlson are ‘not getting back together despite dropping restraining orders against each other.

Ron is still active, with the actress still cooperating with prosecutors, according to TMZ.

However, one of the conditions of his bail following his February arrest for domestic violence was that he had to stay away from the star.

The city attorney has the criminal case, per the outlet, and one of the bail conditions was that Ron has no contact with her.

TMZ also reported that Selma, 50, and Ron are not back together despite both dropping the civil restraining orders against each other.

In March, it was revealed that Selma was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson.

The alleged incident occurred on February 22 after they had recently ended their long-term relationship, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ in March.

Following an argument, the Cruel Intentions star claims that Carlson, 52, lunged at her, jumped on top of her body, and began to strangle her.

Carlson has denied the claims and has filed a petition for his own restraining order against the actress.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season

Kim Kardashian recalls her favourite moment from 'The Kardashians' first season
Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen

Prince Harry bursts into tears during emotional procession for the Queen
GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why

GOT7 Jackson falls into depression: Here's the reason why
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates 'Bald is Beautiful Day' with new glowing snap
'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy

'Squid Game' wins at Emmys 2022: Fans not that happy
Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why

Beyoncé, Lizzo change ableist slur from songs after backlash: Here’s why
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin spills tea on giving career advice to each other
Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Ben Affleck makes first appearance since ex-wife Jennifer Garner wore diamond band

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral

Prince Harry and William reminisce memories of Princess Diana's funeral
House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

House of Dragon's 'raw scenes' shot up ratings: Report

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year

Billie Eilish reflects on her ‘embarrassing royal encounter’ last year

Latest

view all