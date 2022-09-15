Royal fans show mercy to Prince Andrew during his walk behind Queen's coffin in London

Members of the royal family including King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Harry and others followed the Queen's coffin on foot during the move through London on Wednesday.



Andrew remained in the front line as walked behind the coffin with his brother, nephews and other royal relatives, but this time, royal fans appeared focusing on the Queen and did not shout insults at the Duke of York.

The recent incident in which a heckler appeared to brand the Duke a “sick old man” while Andrew was walking behind his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh raised some concerned eyebrows.

It seemed as the royal fans were not ready to show mercy upon him even though he's considered the favourite son of the late Queen.



The shocking incident occurs a day after some Scottish nationalist activists targeted the Royal Proclamation in the city, leading a chorus of boos and jeers as King Charles III was proclaimed that were largely drowned out amid the warm response in the crowd.

Andrew stepped down from public life last year over his alleged friendship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He reached an out-of-court settlement with no admission of liability in March with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexual assaults. He continues to strongly deny the claims.