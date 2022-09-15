 
Thursday Sep 15 2022
Stranger Things star Maya Hawke reflects on how to deal with ‘nepotism thing’

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has recently dished on how she deals with “nepotism thing” in her latest interview.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Hawke, who is the daughter of popular actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, said, “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing, which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life, is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite.”

“Therefore”, the actress remarked, “you have to keep working and do a good job. If you do a bad job, the chances will stop. That's my ethos.”

Hawke, whose rose to fame for her role as Robin in Netflix hit series, further mentioned how she tried to cope with the criticism related to nepotism.

“I love this piece of advice I've gotten, which is that if you read the good reviews, they’re partly true, and if you read the bad things that people say, they’re also partly true,” she told outlet

The actress added, “You're not God's gift to humanity, nor are you a little dirty garbage wrap. You're neither and you're both.”

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to release her new album Moss on September 23.

