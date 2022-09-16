Blake Lively announces pregnancy with surprise red carpet appearance: See

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds and shared the exciting news with a surprise appearance!

The Age of Adaline actress surprised fans by stepping out at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her baby bump on full display in a stunning gold dress.

As per People magazine, Blake hasn’t taken to her social media to officially announce her pregnancy yet, but the proof is in her latest red carpet pictures for all to see.

Blake and Ryan, one of the most loved Hollywood couples, are already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, who are 7, 5, and 2 respectively.

The couple tied the knot all the way back in 2012, and had their first daughter just two years later, with their other two arriving in 2016 and 2019.