 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle 'lose confidence' in seconds at Windsor: Video

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Kate Middleton seemingly gave a cold shoulder to Meghan Markle during their Windsor Castle reunion.

The Princess of Wales did not attend to Meghan as they both accompanied their husband to read Queen tributes over the weekend.

Body language expert Katia Loisal shares how Kate gave the Duchess of Sussex a silent glare to ice her out in public.

Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle lose confidence in seconds at Windsor: Video

“Quite unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan appeared ill at ease during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism that she has faced,” Loisal told Australia’s Seven News.

“On numerous occasions Meghan looked over at Kate, however, the gaze wasn’t reciprocated,” Loisal said, adding that Middleton appeared to “look through” Markle instead.

Loisal shared Kate was eventually able to made Meghan Markle uneasy at the reunion.

“Meghan’s hand lifted hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze lowered, before looking up and giving a quick wave, her arm coming back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” the body language expert explained. 

More From Entertainment:

President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Volodymyr Zelensky's wife 'to represent Ukraine’ at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Zayn Malik ‘stirring up drama’ over Gigi Hadid’s rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio
Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral

‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

Kanye West terminates Yeezy deal with Gap after public warning

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform
Pakistani, Indian artists team up to celebrate South Asia heritage

Pakistani, Indian artists team up to celebrate South Asia heritage
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not
Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral

Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral
Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

Latest

view all