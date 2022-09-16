Prince William excitedly talks about Prince Harry birthday: 'I've not forgotten'

Prince William is speaking fondly about his brother, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales visited the crowds outside Sandringham with Kate Middleton to read Queen tributes.

While having a conversation with the people, the 40-year-old was reminded of Harry's birthday.

“It is his birthday today - you’re absolutely right, it is," William responded to one.

When he was asked if he'd forgotten, he laughed: “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

It is unknown how Harry celebrated his special day, considering the Queen's demise. Him and his wife, Meghan Markle reportedly planned a private day at Frogmore Cottage.

Meanwhile, BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, conjectured the Duke of Sussex will brighten up to see his children, Archie and Lilibet, as he mourns the loss of his grand mother.

Ms Bond told OK! Magazine: "I'm sure he will spend Thursday very, very quietly.

“There have been suggestions that the children are going to be flown over with Meghan's mother Doria, so he can be reunited with them, but who knows?"