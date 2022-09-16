 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach

Camila Cabello will be making her debut on season 22 of The Voice as a first-time coach. The singer revealed that she had a little Imposter Syndrome while being among experienced coaches, reports PEOPLE.

“I do get a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes. I do want to do right by the contestants and sometimes I’m like — there’s some people that are 40, they’ve been doing this for so long and I’m like, ‘I think you should do it like this’,” said Cabello during The Voice press junket.

However, the Havana crooner believes that she does have a lot to offer from her experiences. Cabello was herself a contestant on The X Factor in 2012, which eventually led to the formation of girl group Fifth Harmony.

“But I'm like, you know what? No because I have been doing this for 10 years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn't been a slow journey either. So I've had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer and I try to just be as helpful as possible.”

“A lot of what I took from it that was really helpful is the psychological nerves tricks," the singer explains. "If you look at it this way, if you reframe it this way, if you feel your body tightening up, if you loosen your jaw, that's going to make the note not come out as... all these little tips and tricks that didn't just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe.”

Cabello will be one of the coaches along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. The Voice season 22 will premiere on NBC on September 19th.

