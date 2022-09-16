Netflix upcoming horror-thriller 'Mr Harrigan's Phone' trailer out now

The streaming giant Netflix drops the trailer of the upcoming movie Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is an adaptation of Stephen King’s novella with the same name. The upcoming horror-thriller is expected to release on October 5, 2022.

The novella is written by King in 2020. The suspenseful horror movie is written and directed for the screen by John Lee Hancock.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is a story of Craig a young boy from a small town who becomes friends with an older, reclusive billionaire, they both later become very close to each other. Mr. Harrigan once gifts him a cellphone and teaches him how to use it.

After sometimes the elderly man passes away only then the young boy realizes that not everything dead is gone as he was still able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.”

These beyond-the-grave phone calls turn Craig’s life upside down.

Cast List:

Jaeden Martell

Donald Sutherland

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Joe Tippett

The trailer reveals that the phone calls are coming from inside the coffin of Mr. Harrigan.





Check out the Trailer:












