Meghan Markle 'proving a point' by holding Prince Harry hands: Body language expert

Meghan Markle seemingly had an ulterior motive when she held Prince Harry's hands inside the Westminster Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows as they walked alongside one another in honour of the Queen.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, the lovebirds opted for a public display of affection- a move dubbed 'inappropriate' by royal admirers.

Commenting on the situation, body language expert Adrianne Carter told The Daily Star: "It looked to me as if they were making a point by doing so [holding hands] - 'We are going to do things our way and show the world we aren't like the others'."



Meanwhile, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told PEOPLE that "there is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA"



Another expert noted how it was the Sussexes way of showing "we are going to do things our way."

