Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Friday Sep 16 2022
Friday Sep 16, 2022

Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Variety cover story for the ‘Power of Women’ issue has been postponed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex will also be skipping Variety’s event in Los Angeles on September 28, following the death of Britain’s longest serving monarch on Sept. 8.

Markle, 41, was chosen for Variety’s annual Women’s Impact Report - which highlights the top women working in entertainment - alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and more incredible women.

The magazine announced Thursday that Markle’s cover will not be available until further notice while she and the royal family mourn the loss of Her Majesty, who died at age 96.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honorees,” Variety wrote via Twitter Wednesday.

Prior to the announcement of the Queen’s death, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were already in the U.K. – attending a series of several charity events.

The Duke of Sussex travelled to Scotland on Sept. 8 September, after Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old monarch had “died peacefully” at her Balmoral estate.

Meanwhile, Markle has also postponed the release of her Spotify podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ during the mourning period for the Queen.

