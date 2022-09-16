 
Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey has recently reflected on her friendship with Meghan Markle in her new interview.

Speaking with Variety, the Obsessed singer explained that she and the Duchess of Sussex have one similarity that connect us together.

“There are some similarities, like being biracial. I tend to dwell on that topic because I just can't get over it,” said the Grammy winner.

The musician noted, “It’s always a thing, whether I bring it up or someone else does. I assume that’s why it was interesting for she and I to talk for her podcast.”

Talking about her childhood, the singer-songwriter mentioned that she never felt like she belonged.

“I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mum chose to live, were the more, the white neighbourhoods. And I didn’t fit in,” she told outlet.

The songstress added, “As mixed woman, because I always thought it should be okay to say I'm mixed. Like it should be okay to say that. But people want you to choose.”

