Saturday Sep 17 2022
Gigi Hadid dad spills he has already met 'nice man' Leonardo DiCaprio

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohammed Hadid, has seemingly approved of her new love interest Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 73-year-old branded the Wolf of Wallstreet star a 'nice man' as rumours around his daughter's romance are stirring in the air.

He told Daily Mail: “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him.”

Talking about their alleged romance, Mohammed explained: “They are friends - they have known each other for some time.

“I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating - I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know.”

Reports earlier suggested that Leo is taking his time to to take things further with Gigi.

"[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."

