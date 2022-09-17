 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Kim Kardashian avoids from deleting Pete Davidson's pictures?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Why Kim Kardashian avoids from deleting Pete Davidsons pictures?

Kim Kardashian unfollowed former husband Kanye West on Instagram and deleted most of his recent pictures from after the rapper attacked her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media.

The reality TV star, however, has not deleted some intimate photos with Pete even after split from him.


Why Kim Kardashian avoids from deleting Pete Davidsons pictures?

Shortly after it was reported that she has split from Pete, Kim was seen promoting Kanye West's Yeezy Brand with her children.

But she has showed no sign of any reunion with the rapper. Presence of Pete's pictures on her Instagram also shows that their relationship ended on a good note.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid dad spills he has already met 'nice man' Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid dad spills he has already met 'nice man' Leonardo DiCaprio
Queen Elizabeth's children guard coffin in solemn vigil

Queen Elizabeth's children guard coffin in solemn vigil
How Queen's death followed a disinformation playbook

How Queen's death followed a disinformation playbook
Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star

Korean cinematic rise years in the making, says 'Squid Game' star
'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season

'Squid Game' director in dilemma over reviving dead characters for 2nd season
Prince Harry supported by Palace officials amid royal row over military uniform

Prince Harry supported by Palace officials amid royal row over military uniform
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo
Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside

Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside
Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'

Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'
Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why

Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why
Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy

Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy

Latest

view all