Saturday Sep 17 2022
Kanye West dating YEEZY model Candice Swanepoel: 'Not exactly true love'

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Kanye West and model Candice Swanepoel have entered into a budding romance.

The Donda rapper has reportedly found his new muse in the Yeezy GAP model and is having a great time 

Page Six is told that Kanye West, however, is not exactly 'in love.'

Meanwhile, a source told ET, “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They’ve connected over fashion and creativity.”

Kanye and Swanepoel have especially come closer after the 45-year-old terminated his partnership with GAP. 

“While we share a vision of bringing high-quality, trend-forward, utilitarian design to all people through unique omni experiences with Yeezy Gap, how we work together to deliver this vision is not aligned. And we are deciding to wind down the partnership,” President & CEO of Gap confirmed.

