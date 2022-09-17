BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK creates history as female band with new album BORN PINK.

The popular South Korean septet released their long awaited and well promoted second full-length albumBORN PINK on September 16 at 1 p.m. KST. The band featured the title track Shut Down.

Shortly after the album was released both the album and the title track soared to the top of the music charts in different countries globally.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 copies on first-day of its release, making it the first one by any female band in K-Pop history to sell over a million copies on day 1 of its release.

BLACKPINK has also now become the band with third-highest first-day sales overall, after the famous male Korean bands BTS and SEVENTEEN.