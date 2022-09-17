 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

BLACKPINKs new album BORN PINK smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band
BLACKPINK's new album 'BORN PINK' smashes first day sales record, creates history as female band

BLACKPINK creates history as female band with new album BORN PINK.

The popular South Korean septet released their long awaited and well promoted second full-length albumBORN PINK on September 16 at 1 p.m. KST. The band featured the title track Shut Down.

Shortly after the album was released both the album and the title track soared to the top of the music charts in different countries globally.

According to Hanteo Chart, the album sold an impressive total of 1,011,266 copies on first-day of its release, making it the first one by any female band in K-Pop history to sell over a million copies on day 1 of its release.

BLACKPINK has also now become the band with third-highest first-day sales overall, after the famous male Korean bands BTS and SEVENTEEN.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Meghan Markle to skip Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral

Queen 'spirit' holds Meghan Markle hand at Windsor? Bizarre meme goes viral
'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin

'Unnerving!’ Man pushes through queue before rushing to Queen’s coffin
Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen’s funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test
Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

Brooklyn, Nicola pic steals spotlight off David Beckham’s tribute to Queen

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?

King Charles honours Prince Andrew with latest move?
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' album sales set a new high record: Find out
Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch

Trevor Noah lambastes online racists over Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid criticism: Watch
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear ‘unusually tactile’ ahead of Queen’s funeral
Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report

Shakira frets as Gerard Piqué ran off with her Grammys: Report
Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout

Meghan Markle appears ‘uncertain’ not rude during Windsor walkabout
Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Blake Lively wanted to make ‘statement’ with pregnancy announcement: ‘Truly Glowing’

Latest

view all