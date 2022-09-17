Chrissy Teigen opened up she had an abortion not a miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen revealed about her miscarriage that, in reality, was an abortion, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The supermodel and husband John Legend had earlier announced the miscarriage of their son Jack at later stage of pregnancy due to complication.

Teigen, speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she added.

Discussing her experience, currently pregnant star said, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” adding, “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Teigen further express sympathy toward people who undergoes abortions, “I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way,” she shared.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”