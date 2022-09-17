Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s attorney revealed that the actor's legal team was worried that the jury would never believe that Amber Heard made up "horrific stories of abuse."



In the upcoming documentary Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial based on the highly publicized defamation trial of the exes, Depp’s attorney Ben Chew admitted that the Aquaman actor seemed “credible” during deposition.

A glimpse from the two-part docuseries, slated to be released on September 20th on Discovering+, shows the actor’s team discussing the trial.

“Halfway through the case we were worried about Amber, because during the deposition there were times, there were moments, when she came across credible,” Chew said in the clip.

“We felt that somebody needed to explain to the jury why someone as presentable as Amber Heard would make up these horrific stories of abuse,” he added.

The documentary will “give a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides,” according to the press release from Discovery+.

The upcoming short series will also reveal “in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage” of Depp and Heard.