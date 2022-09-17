 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp attorney admits Amber Heard seemed ‘credible’ during deposition

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp’s attorney revealed that the actor's legal team was worried that the jury would never believe that Amber Heard made up "horrific stories of abuse."

In the upcoming documentary Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial based on the highly publicized defamation trial of the exes, Depp’s attorney Ben Chew admitted that the Aquaman actor seemed “credible” during deposition.

A glimpse from the two-part docuseries, slated to be released on September 20th on Discovering+, shows the actor’s team discussing the trial.

“Halfway through the case we were worried about Amber, because during the deposition there were times, there were moments, when she came across credible,” Chew said in the clip.

“We felt that somebody needed to explain to the jury why someone as presentable as Amber Heard would make up these horrific stories of abuse,” he added.

The documentary will “give a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides,” according to the press release from Discovery+.

The upcoming short series will also reveal “in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage” of Depp and Heard.

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs

Sharon Osbourne says being our prince is where Harry belongs
Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Johnny Depp’s attorney believed Kate Moss wouldn’t appear to testify in court: Here’s why

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words

Prince William and mourners exchange heartfelt words
Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Jennifer Lopez desires to make film with Ben Affleck against team’s advice: Source

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian’s responsible for raising kids ’80 percent of the time’
Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Jennifer Lopez fears Ben Affleck would divorce her just weeks after marriage: Insider

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant

Queen Elizabeth's favourite brands risk losing royal warrant
Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

Keanu Reeves Constantine's sequel goes on floors: Report

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

King Charles III meets people waiting in queue for hours to see Queen

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Shakira tried to convince Gerard Pique for couple’s therapy but he refused: Report

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside

Amber Heard faces another backlash: Deets inside
Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia

Kim Kardashian strikes pose with Hillary Clinton after she defeated her in legal trivia

Latest

view all