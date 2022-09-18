 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry, who was stripped of his military titles last year, fought back his emotions as he was given special permission by the King to wear military uniform at the historic vigil at his grandmother’s coffin on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, was not allowed to wear a military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state.

Harry wore his military medals pinned to his morning suit while walking in a procession alongside his father, the King, his brother, the Prince of Wales, and other members of the royal family.

However, at King Charles's request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020. 

The King's sons William and Harry were joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne, as well as Prince Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who are Prince Edward's children.

It is the first time in history that the grandchildren of a monarch have taken part in the ceremony.

However, having quit royal duties he's no longer allowed to wear his military uniform to royal events, such as Prince Philip's funeral. The palace also declined a request to lay a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph monument in London, in November 2021, on Remembrance Sunday, Britain's Memorial Day.

However, Archie and Lilibet's father Harry - who is a war veteran and seeing active service on the frontline in Afghanistan - has been honoured by King Charles and Prince William this time.

