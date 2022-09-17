 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood
Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood

Drew Barrymore recently explained on how she was allowed to drink and smoke during childhood but banned from eating candies.

According to Daily Mail, the Never Been Kissed star in her new podcast Drew’s News on Friday revealed that she had to sneak candies when her mother was not around.

For the unversed, Barrymore had her first drink at the age of nine and smoked pot at 10 and began using cocaine at 12. By the age of 13, the actress went to drug rehabilitation.

The Charlie’s Angels actress shared, “My mom wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 and weed and alcohol totally fine but don’t touch that sugar.”

Therefore, Barrymore continued, “I snuck chocolate in the closet. All the other habits were out in the open but the sugar was an in the closet thing. Literally I would hide it in a box in my closet and just…”

The actress’s battle with early addiction is not hidden. Earlier, the actress reflected on the struggles of being a child star. She was admitted to a psychiatric ward at 13 because of her “habits”.

Barrymore’s mum Jadie once said, “I created a monster and didn’t know what to do with this monster.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

King Charles plans to deprive Prince Harry and Andrew of key roles

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business

Sarah Michelle Gellar weighs in on being a young female star in show business
When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

When Johnny Depp mocked King Charles

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift

Ageing Hollywood sign to get a facelift
Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart

Prince Harry and Prince William's vigil reunion melts Piers Morgan's heart
Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role

Camilla wins praise for first week in Queen Consort role
Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’

Kim Kardashian on children disturbing zoom work meetings: ‘so embarrassing’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William

Prince Harry breaks down in tears for being honoured by King Charles and William
Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan

Chris Rock enjoys solo walk while wearing pricy headphones in Manhattan
Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Ana de Armas turns heads in chic airport look amid praise for Marilyn Monroe portrayal

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin

Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins William and cousins for Royal Vigil at Queen's Coffin
Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Chrissy Teigen hits back at online trolls for brutal remarks after sharing about life-saving abortion

Latest

view all