Drew Barrymore spills the beans on ‘sugar ban’ during childhood

Drew Barrymore recently explained on how she was allowed to drink and smoke during childhood but banned from eating candies.



According to Daily Mail, the Never Been Kissed star in her new podcast Drew’s News on Friday revealed that she had to sneak candies when her mother was not around.

For the unversed, Barrymore had her first drink at the age of nine and smoked pot at 10 and began using cocaine at 12. By the age of 13, the actress went to drug rehabilitation.

The Charlie’s Angels actress shared, “My mom wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 and weed and alcohol totally fine but don’t touch that sugar.”

Therefore, Barrymore continued, “I snuck chocolate in the closet. All the other habits were out in the open but the sugar was an in the closet thing. Literally I would hide it in a box in my closet and just…”

The actress’s battle with early addiction is not hidden. Earlier, the actress reflected on the struggles of being a child star. She was admitted to a psychiatric ward at 13 because of her “habits”.

Barrymore’s mum Jadie once said, “I created a monster and didn’t know what to do with this monster.”