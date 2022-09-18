 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Princess Charlene to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert will be at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday among the other royals and world leaders.

Earlier, Princess Charlene had paid a touching tribute to the British Queen following her death on September 8.

Sharing a Queen’s throwback photo, Charlene who only reemerged into public life earlier this year, had said “I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign.

“Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people.”

Meanwhile, it will be Charlene’s first foreign trip since her health issues.

