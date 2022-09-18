 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeths funeral
Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

As per the latest reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering taking their eldest son, Prince George, to the funeral.

Royal experts and commentators have also been speculating whether Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren will attend the funeral tomorrow.

Senior palace advisers have suggested the new Prince and Princess of Wales to allow Prince George to attend the funeral as it will send a ‘powerful and symbolic’ message to the nation.

Nine-year-old Prince George, who has embarked on his first year of secondary school, is the future of monarchy as he is now second-in-line to the throne.

Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeths funeral

Royal advisers have told Prince William and Kate that seeing the young Prince attend the funeral of the late monarch will send a good message for the public.

According to the Daily Mail, a palace insider said, "Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession."

Another palace source added: "It’s currently under discussion. No decision has been made yet."

Furthermore, Prince William and Kate’s children have not been seen in public since the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday September 8.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state

Joe Biden to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth lying in state
Princess Charlene to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Princess Charlene to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Britain gearing up for momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain gearing up for momentous state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles 'love child' will 'climb' any 'mountain' to be loved by dad: 'Not afraid'

King Charles 'love child' will 'climb' any 'mountain' to be loved by dad: 'Not afraid'
Leonardo DiCaprio is 'lazy' and 'selfish' lover, woman shares first-hand experience

Leonardo DiCaprio is 'lazy' and 'selfish' lover, woman shares first-hand experience
Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow

Tyler Stanaland spotted with costar Alex Hall hours after split from Brittany Snow
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie admit they are 'lonely' sans 'matriarch' Queen

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie admit they are 'lonely' sans 'matriarch' Queen
Blake Lively slams paparazzi for staking out her home

Blake Lively slams paparazzi for staking out her home
Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals

Prince Harry asked to tell Meghan Markle 'no' after time with royals
Camilla, 'most hated woman in Britain', was branded 'wicked' by Queen

Camilla, 'most hated woman in Britain', was branded 'wicked' by Queen
Young King Charles was denied marriage to lover Camilla: Here's Why

Young King Charles was denied marriage to lover Camilla: Here's Why
Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world

Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, a 'solitary woman' in a man's world

Latest

view all