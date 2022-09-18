Prince William, Kate’s eldest son Prince George likely to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

As per the latest reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering taking their eldest son, Prince George, to the funeral.

Royal experts and commentators have also been speculating whether Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren will attend the funeral tomorrow.

Senior palace advisers have suggested the new Prince and Princess of Wales to allow Prince George to attend the funeral as it will send a ‘powerful and symbolic’ message to the nation.

Nine-year-old Prince George, who has embarked on his first year of secondary school, is the future of monarchy as he is now second-in-line to the throne.

Royal advisers have told Prince William and Kate that seeing the young Prince attend the funeral of the late monarch will send a good message for the public.

According to the Daily Mail, a palace insider said, "Courtiers are keen for Prince George to be at the funeral in some capacity, if only to reassure the nation of the order of succession."

Another palace source added: "It’s currently under discussion. No decision has been made yet."

Furthermore, Prince William and Kate’s children have not been seen in public since the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday September 8.