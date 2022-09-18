King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles and Camilla Parker shocked public with a leaked audio of them cosying up to one another.



The audio, that was originally recorded in 1989, released a month after Charles and Princess Diana split in 1992.

Reports suggest that Diana was simply 'sick' after listening to the audio tape.

The conversation began with Charles and Camilla sharing their longing for one another, with the latter insisting for a romantic rendezvous.

CAMILLA: I know it would revive me. I can't bear a Sunday night without you.

CHARLES: Oh, God.

CAMILLA: It's like that programme Start The Week. I can't start the week without you.

CHARLES: I fill up your tank!

CAMILLA: Yes, you do.

As the couple decided to hang up after their six-minute phone call , Charles told Camilla her 'greatest achievement' is to love him.



CAMILLA: I love you.

CHARLES: Love you too. I don't want to say goodbye.

CAMILLA: Well done for doing that. You're a clever old thing. An awfully good brain lurking there, isn't there? Oh, darling, I think you ought to give the brain a rest now. Night night.

CHARLES: Night darling. God bless.

CAMILLA: I do love you and I'm so proud of you.

CHARLES: Oh, I'm so proud of you.

CAMILLA: Don't be so silly. I've never achieved anything.

CHARLES: Yes you have.

CAMILLA: No I haven't.

CHARLES: You're great achievement is to love me.

CAMILLA: Oh, darling. Easier than falling off a chair.

CHARLES: You suffer all these indignities and tortures and calumnies.

CAMILLA: Oh, darling, don't be so silly. I'd suffer anything for you. That's love. It's the strength of love. Night, night.