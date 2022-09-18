‘Harry, Meghan & Co.’ ‘intend to keep everyone fighting’: ‘Truly crass’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of promoting infighting with the Firm.

Royal author and biographer Meghan Mccain issued this shocking claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “The spotlight will never be on them the way it is on William and Kate. They have made it abundantly clear over the past two years that is an unacceptable way for them to live.”

“So, the next best thing for Harry and Meghan and Co. is to keep everyone fighting. To be a little bit crass, it is better for business for them if we're divided.”

“They cannot make the same kind of money inside the Royal family as they can outside of it -- estranged and victimized. It is easier for them to get attention and showcase their increasingly progressively political beliefs if everyone is forced to pick a side.”