King Charles mulls restoring Prince Harry's military titles?

Magnanimous King Charles has given another opportunity to his younger son Prince Harry to return to the royal fold as the new monarch allowed him to wear military uniform for historic vigil at the Queen's coffin on Saturday.

The Queen's demise has brought all royals together and paved ways for them to stay united by burying the hatchet.

Now, the ball is in Harry's court, as his father has already done much for him and would be expecting the same from the Duke of Sussex. Meghan Markle's hubby has a golden chance to make amends with his royal relatives.

If he responds to the King in the same manners and overcomes his aggression to amicably resolve the issues with his royal relatives Charles may think restoring his military titles, a source close to the family has claimed.

Harry, who was stripped of his military titles last year, fought back his emotions as he was given special permission by King Charles. He wore the military uniform for the first time since 2020.



The Duke, who served 10 years in the British Army, was not allowed to wear a military uniform as he walked behind the Queen's coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday (14 September) for her lying in state.



Having quit royal duties he's no longer allowed to wear his military uniform to royal events, such as Prince Philip's funeral. The palace also declined a request to lay a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph monument in London, in November 2021, on Remembrance Sunday, Britain's Memorial Day.

However, Archie and Lilibet's father appeared fighting back his tears while honouring the Queen along side his brother Prince William and other cousins.

