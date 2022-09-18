Meghan Markle looked like ‘desperate puppy’ during recent appearance

Meghan Markle’s anxiety took over her when Kate Middleton didn’t make an eye contact with the Suits alum during their Windsor walkabout, claimed a body language expert.

During her conversation with Page Six, body language expert Judi James said: “Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward.”

Another expert Dr. Lillian Glass agreed: “While William was a bit more cordial, he was still serious around [Meghan] and didn’t show his usual megawatt smile. Kate even refused to even look at Meghan or in her direction.”

The body language expert continued, “She was being genuine. It was not in her heart to smile at Meghan, so she didn’t do it.”

Glass added, “Meghan, on the other hand, looked like a sad and desperate puppy as she tried to catch Kate’s eye gaze repeatedly. But Kate was having none of it.”

James also added that Kate looked “less keen to perform for the cameras”.

“Walking away from Meghan and the car, she went to join the brothers before keeping a wide social space between herself and the others, looking keen to get on with the job rather than perform in any soap opera,” James explained.