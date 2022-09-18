 
Sunday Sep 18 2022
Martha Stewart opens up about Pete Davidson’s busy schedule amid breakup with Kim Kardashian

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Martha Stewart is speaking up about Pete Davidson’s busy life, adding he’s having the time of his life post-split from Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the reality TV star parted ways after nine months of dating last month. While Kardashian recently referred to her ex as "cutie", Davidson hasn't yet spoken about his breakup.

Amid this, someone close to the comedian recently opened up on how he has been following his much-talked-about split and it was none other than his close friend Martha Stewart.

After shooting down dating rumours and saying that he's like a son to her,  Stewart living mogul, 81, recently spoke about what Davidson has been up to. 

While speaking to E! News, the celebrity chef mentioned that he's soon going to be a guest on her podcast and added, "He’s doing two movies at the present time. And he’s agreed to do my podcast, supposedly. " She further continued, "He’s having the time of his life. This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun."

Stewart had previously spoken about Kim and Pete's relationship and had also posed with the duo for a sweet photo at the White House Correspondents Dinner where the former couple had made their first red carpet appearance together. She described them as a "cute couple" and said they seem to have a nice affection for one another."

Kim and Pete broke up last month reportedly after spending time apart due to long distance relationship as Davidson has been busy shooting for his upcoming projects whereas Kim with her business and photoshoots. The SKIMS founder recently maintained that she's happily single and currently focused on her law school.


