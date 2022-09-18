King Charles wanting to show Prince Harry he’s ‘still valued’?

King Charles III has reportedly offered Prince Andrew and Prince Harry a major olive branch during Queen Elizabeth’s vigil.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton issued this claim in his interview with the Daily Star.

“The Queen and Prince Philip were very proud of Harry’s service, and that he had found something that meshed with his talents. If it had been up to him, Harry would have served his full term.”

“When I watched them walk past the Cenotaph on Wednesday, and Harry and Andrew were unable to salute, it was a real humiliation.”

“But Harry has not made a big fuss about it – he is doing what his grandmother wanted.”

“I suspect the idea for both brothers to wear uniform for the vigil is an olive branch from Charles. It seems clear to me that they are trying to embrace Harry again – or at least show him that he is valued. It is also an attempt to keep the focus on the funeral, not the relationship between the two princes.”

“While the treatment of the heir and their younger sibling can be imbalanced, there is no doubt the Queen loved the boys equally.”

“After all, the royals may be known as The Firm, but they are still a family. She was CEO and he a fairly junior director, but he still had access to the boss. I think an awful lot of that was down to Harry having lost his mum.”