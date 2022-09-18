Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with Prince William ‘a temporary respite’?

File Footage

The Firm has been warned about the ceasefire between Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as Harry and Meghan Markle for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.



Royal author and biographer Meghan Mccain issued this shocking claim in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “Most remarkably, the 'Fab Four' appeared to have called a truce.”

“A global audience watched as feuding brothers Prince William and Harry - and their feuding wives - walked together in a rare joint appearance to greet the queen's mourners and review the flowers and gifts left outside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen's coffin returned Tuesday after its 500 mile journey from Scotland.”

“Why, after Harry and Meghan accused their family of racism, cruelty and much more, even Oprah thinks that there's now hope for royal reconciliation.”

“What happens from here is anyone's guess. But here's mine: This peace is temporary. It's more of a ceasefire. I never really held very strong thoughts about the Royals until Harry and Meghan splashed onto the scene.”