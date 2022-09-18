Kate Middleton pays subtle honor to Queen Elizabeth with sentimental pearl necklace

Kate Middleton has paid another subtle nod to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at lunch reception, held at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The new Princess of Wales joined Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family at the palace.

Kate, 40, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth in her stunning jewelry choices. The Palace confirmed that she wore a three-strand pearl necklace belonging to the Queen.

The necklace was a signature piece for the late monarch, who passed away at the age of 96 last week.

Earlier, Princess Kate wore pearl drop earrings when she joined the royal family to receive the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and see tributes at Sandringham on Thursday.

The earrings, known as 'Silver Jubilee Pearl Earrings,' the precious jewelry set featured a diamond stud attached to an oval-shaped pearl.

She also wore a pearl and diamond brooch formerly given to her by the Queen to attend her funeral procession in Westminster on Wednesday.