Sunday Sep 18 2022
Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Zara Tindall put their close bond on display following touching vigil on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted linking his left arm with his cousin while following Prince William through the doors at Westminster Hall, reported Hello.

Prince William and Prince Harry, both dressed up in Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, bowed in sombre to honour the late monarch.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes were recently told that their children Archie and Lillibet will not be given HRH status.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security.

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

“But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH."

