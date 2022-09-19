 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix limited series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' shares release date, trailer & more

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Netflix drops trailer for serial killer series
Netflix drops trailer for serial killer series 

Netflix has dropped the first spine-chilling trailer for Evan Peters starrer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on September 16.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is about America's most infamous serial killer and cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The limited series with ten episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on September 21, 2022.


Synopsis: 

The mini-series follows the gruesome murders committed by Jeffrey Dahmer between 1978 and 1991. 

The series will be told mainly from the perspective of Dahmer's victims and examine the failings of Wisconsin police whose negligence led Dahmer to go unhinged and continue his killing spree for a decade.


   Cast:

  • Evan peters
  • Niecy Nash
  • Penelope Ann Miller
  • Shaun J. Brown
  • Colin Ford
  • Richard Jenkins


Director:

The series is created by Emmy Award winner Ryan Murphy. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan serve as executive producers. They also wrote the first four episodes of the feature series along with Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith, and Todd Kubrak also credited as writers.

 Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock are the directors of the limited series.


Watch the trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans

Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans
'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

Khloe Kardashian drops first snippet of baby son in latest video

Khloe Kardashian drops first snippet of baby son in latest video
King Charles III to force Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’?

King Charles III to force Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’?

Post Malone injured in concert stage fall: Deets inside

Post Malone injured in concert stage fall: Deets inside
Sofia Vergara shares son Manolo's 31st birthday celebrations

Sofia Vergara shares son Manolo's 31st birthday celebrations
Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's Dua Lipa’s biggest fan

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's Dua Lipa’s biggest fan
Queen’s coffin procession ‘very difficult’ for grieving Prince William

Queen’s coffin procession ‘very difficult’ for grieving Prince William
Prince William ‘wishes’ to take inspiration from Queen Elizabeth as future King

Prince William ‘wishes’ to take inspiration from Queen Elizabeth as future King
Netflix's 'The Sandman': is season 2 coming?

Netflix's 'The Sandman': is season 2 coming?
King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles

King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles
Olivia Wilde puts on brave smile as she gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction

Olivia Wilde puts on brave smile as she gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction

Latest

view all