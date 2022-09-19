Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Britain holds silence

Britain held a minute´s silence on Sunday in a final tribute to the late Queen after new monarch King Charles III welcomed world leaders at Buckingham Palace.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch´s coffin,

Britons filed by as time ticked down for them to pay their last respects to the only sovereign most Britons have ever known before she is laid to rest on Monday.



Biden said Queen Elizabeth, who reigned for a record-breaking 70 years until her death on September 8 aged 96, was "decent, honourable, and all about service".

"All the people of the United Kingdom: our hearts go out to you, and you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years; we all were. The world is better for her," Biden said after signing a book of condolence.

The US president made the comments before heading to Buckingham Palace, where he and First Lady Jill Biden have joined other world leaders and dignitaries for a reception hosted by the King.



Around 500 World dignitaries, including Japan´s Emperor Naruhito, King Felipe VI of Spain, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark attended the reception.