 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall on 'Lee' sets while filming in Croatia

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall on-set while filming in Croatia
Kate Winslet hospitalised after fall on-set while filming in Croatia

Kate Winslet was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an accident on the set of historical drama film ‘Lee’ in Croatia, reports The Mirror.

The actor was shooting the titular role in a village called Kupari, when she slipped and injured her leg. She was taken to Dubrovnik Hospital which is 15 minutes away and arrived in a black van, according to the publication.

Winslet’s reps confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 46-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that she was alright. She will resume filming this week as scheduled.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet has been attached to star in the film Lee since 2015, a feature in which she portrays World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The historical drama about the Vogue cover model-turned-photographer is directed by Ellen Kuras and also stars Mario Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Conner.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry looks ‘sombre’ as he travels down The Mall for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry looks ‘sombre’ as he travels down The Mall for Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to have ‘more reach’ than Princess Diana’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to have ‘more reach’ than Princess Diana’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral touted to make history: 'Never seen before'

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral touted to make history: 'Never seen before'
Queen Elizabeth’s birthday gift from late father revealed ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday gift from late father revealed ahead of funeral
Kate Middleton, William to have ‘no contact’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, William to have ‘no contact’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth’s life and reign: In Pictures

Queen Elizabeth’s life and reign: In Pictures
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Queen's funeral to take place amid 'largest policing operation' in UK

Queen's funeral to take place amid 'largest policing operation' in UK
Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen

Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen
Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen

Prince Louis keeps asking Kate Middleton heartbreaking question about Queen
Queen Elizabeth funeral: Westminster Hall doors closed to public

Queen Elizabeth funeral: Westminster Hall doors closed to public
William, Kate to not bring Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

William, Kate to not bring Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Latest

view all