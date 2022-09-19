Amsterdam: David O. Russell, Christian Bale devised movie over five years of diner meals

Director David O. Russell and Christian Bale braved five-long years of indigestion over diner meals while trying to devise movie Amsterdam, reports The Deadline.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, Bale while talking about the incubation process said: “... it was just so much bloody fun sitting with David throughout this, but he’s the ideas man. He’s just nudging me in the direction and asking me to flesh him out on this or that…”

This will be David’s first film in seven years which is why he was focused on delivering a memorable character. “We wanted to create a magical experience of love and personalities that are singular, starting with a singular personality that’s worthy of being my muse. I wanted to make something worthy of him. And then it was about Christian and I, meeting several times a week in a diner, for a long time. First it was a…”

To this Bale interjected that they even closed down one diner. “Well, we closed one diner there, and I have a glass that I come across in my kitchen cupboard when I’m looking for glasses. We closed down one diner that was a family place, and we moved to another diner.”

Russell and Bale explained to The Deadline how mapped out the film at diner breakfasts and dinners in Santa Monica.

“Of all the things we’ve done together, this is the most we’ve gone into how do you deal with life and how do you face your own issues. There were these men in the diner, veterans because this was not far from the VA. They have trauma, but the five of them were there every day, just eating breakfast,” told Russell.

While brainstorming this movie, Bale went through various physical transformations during the process. For this he ordered according to what was expected of him.

“I varied from having a lot of coffee to having like 16 eggs and three bowls of rice. We did take pictures of me and Dave during the course of breakfast together and I got to tell you, whoa baby,” added Bale.

The movie is a murder mystery with espionage and witty dialogues. It stars Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie as a trio of lifelong friends. Their bond is forged in Amsterdam (hence the title). Amsterdam the movie is set to release in October.