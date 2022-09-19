 
Monday Sep 19 2022
Last mourner to say farewell to Queen says it was ‘honour’

Monday Sep 19, 2022

The last mourner who paid respect to Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state at Westminster Abbey was overcome with emotions.

Speaking to Sky News, Christina Heerey expressed being ‘very proud' to be given the opportunity to pay her respects to the monarch she 'swore my allegiance to'.

Heerey was the last mourner in the queue - which saw an estimated 400,000 mourners over the past five days.

“I currently serve in the Royal Air Force so to be able to do that on behalf of the Royal Air Force and a female to an amazing lady that will never be replaced, it was an honour.,” she told the outlet.

“Obviously, I swore my allegiance to her and I just feel very proud being in the Air Force and being one of her subjects for her,” she added.

“Walking into the hall the first time...I felt that I needed to go through again, so I just obviously came through last of all then,” she said.

“It's so quick and it's so momentous. I didn't feel as though I'd done it justice.”

“I just felt very proud that I was there and just very honoured, very honoured that I was given the privilege to go through again and obviously be the last person. I didn’t realise it was going to be like this,” Heerey added.

