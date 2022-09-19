Watch: BLACKPINK shares Dance Performance Video for 'Shut Down' , title track of 'BORN PINK'

BLACKPINK is turning heads with their latest dance performance video for recently released title song Shut Down.

On September 19, 2022, at midnight KST, the South Korean septet released an official dance performance video for the title track Shut Down of their second full-length album BORN PINK on their YouTube channel

The latest dance performance video gives BLACKPINK fans a full view of quirky dance moves done by all the four members of the girl band.

The video features the fierce choreography done for the title track which has been smashing the music charts all over the world since its release on September 16, 2022.

The video has already surpassed over 12 million views within less than 24 hours on YouTube.





Check out the Video











