Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Prince William and Prince Harry were spotted walking side-by-side behind the coffin of their beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The procession of the Queen's coffin, involving the military, the Royal Family members, left the Palace of Westminster for Westminster Abbey.

The royal brothers, who, once again, put aside their feud reunited to remember their late grandmother.

William was seen dressed in his military uniform. Harry joined the procession in the traditional mourning suit.

William and Harry will then be joined by their respective wives – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - as well as two of William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla also walked immediately behind the Queen's coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.