Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were forced to ditch their military uniforms at the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, after a full week of royal rows over the same.



As the royal family gathered inside the Abbey for the historic state funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Prince Harry and Andrew, both of whom stepped down from their roles as working royals were seen in black suits, a stark difference from other royal men.

Prince William, Prince Edward as well as King Charles III all wore their full military uniform at the sombre occasion.

Earlier in the day, Princess Kate Middleton was spotted arriving alongside her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, while Prince William and Prince Harry walked in a procession behind the coffin as it made its way through The Mall.