Princess Charlotte looks away from Queen Elizabeth’s coffin amid funeral

File Footage

Princess Charlotte turns emotional and turns her gaze away from QueenElizabeth’s casket during the walkout behind the late monarch’s casket, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The emotional moment was captured by eagle-eyed photographers present in Westminster Abbey at the time of the entire procession.

It showcases Princess Charlotte, looking down towards the ground, and even to the side while walking behind her great-grandmother’s casket.

In some pictures she can even be seen being consoled by Kate Middleton, all while clenching at her own fingers.



