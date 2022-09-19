 
Monday Sep 19 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sob not 'genuine' at funeral: 'Knew tears would be photographed'

Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Meghan Markle seemingly faked her emotions for the cameras at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

In a black dress paired with a similar coloured hat and a veil, Meghan held back her tears in a visible display of emotions.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter, however, believes the Duchess' tears were manufactured for the optics.

She told the Daily Star: "It’s hard to tell if the tears are genuine sadness but Meghan certainly knows that tears would be spotted and photographed.

"We don’t see much muscle movement in Meghan's face in the photo which would be activated with genuine emotional expressions."

However, the expert reasoned: "She could also be keeping herself tightly in check emotionally."

Meghan was joined by husband Prince Harry, who walked behind Queen's coffin until the monarch was laid to rest in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

