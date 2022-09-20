 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'anxious' to see Lilibet, Archie

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle missed their kids Archie and Lilibet like ‘crazy’ during their extended visit to UK due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Lilibet and Archie are reportedly with Meghan’s mother Doria in US.

According to the Us magazine, the royal couple were preparing to return to Montecito to reunite with their children almost immediately after the funeral of the Queen on Monday.

The insider told Us, “They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks.”

The source said Meghan and Harry are anxious to see Archie and Lilibet.

Earlier, Meghan paused new episodes of her Spotify podcast during the official mourning period for Queen Elizabeth.

While, Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute to the late Queen, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with his grandmother and promising to honour his father King Charles as the new monarch. 

