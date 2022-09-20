Sarah Ferguson's 'scandalous pics' brought up during Queen's funeral

FileFootage

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York’s scandalous photographs were mentioned during live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.



Reporting on the live footage of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife entering Westminster Abbey for the emotional service, journalist Dickie Arbiter said Prince Phillip "never forgave" Fergie for the scandalous photographs.

Arbiter said: "It is interesting, he never forgave her, he never forgave her for the pictures that appeared in the newspaper when she was in the south of France with her so-called financial adviser having her toes sucked."

The Duchess of York’s inappropriate photographs with her then financial adviser, John Bryan, during holidays in France, were leaked in 1992.

Reacting to Arbiter’s comments, Channel Nine presenters, Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon appeared nervous.

Langdon said: “I wasn't going to say it, I didn't think you would go there."

"At least he said it. We can't be accused of saying it", Stefanovic added.