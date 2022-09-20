 
entertainment
Gigi Hadid puts on united front with Zayn Malik for daughter Khai's birthday

Supermodel Gigi Hadid left fans guessing as she put on an amicable front with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in order to celebrate their daughter Khai’s second birthday.

Bella Hadid's sister gave birth to Khai in September 2020 before separating from Malik in November 2021, following rumours of an altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday, Hadid shared a photograph of Khai’s Peppa Pig-themed birthday cake.

The celebrities' daughter's three tier-cake featured figurines of the children’s cartoon, and the name “Khai” written in bold white icing.

Somewhat confirming that she and Malik are amicably co-parenting their daughter, Hadid captioned the post: “Our angel girl turned two today.”

Gigi also tagged Malik in the post, but it is unclear if the family spent the day together. The celebration comes amid reports that the supermodel has moved on from the former One Direction singer and is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo and Hadid set tongues wagging when they were seen spending time together in public for the first time last week, at Casa Cipriani in New York City’s Soho neighborhood. The pair's appearance comes weeks after US media reported Titanic's star had split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.

