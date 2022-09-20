 
Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts with their tearful farewell to Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte amazed mourners with their heart-capturing gestures as they walked behind the late monarch's coffin on Monday.

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales received massive applause from the crowd as they joined the funeral procession.

The little royals eye-catching gestures indicated that they're ready to play more prominent role as the children of the first-in-line for the throne.

George, now second in line to the throne, wore a dark suit and tie while Charlotte wore a black dress and hat. Their younger brother Louis, four, did not take part.

Charlotte and Harry also shared a sweet moment during the committal ceremony for the Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess were seen seating in a front row next to their niece, who attended the solemn service with her father Prince William, mother Kate Middleton and brother Prince George.

At one point, Kate Middleton was seen comforting her young daughter as she broke down in tears outside Westminster Abbey following a moving ceremony for the Queen.

