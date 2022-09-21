 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s fashion symbolism at Queen’s funeral laid bare by expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly made some very symbolic fashion choices at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, with a psychoanalyst weighing in on her special hat for the occasion.

Dr. Robi Ludwig shared her thoughts about Meghan’s attire at the solemn occasion in a chat with Fox News, and said: “Meghan is using the hat to hide, a very different presentation style than she's exhibited in the past.”

“She is looking down because she feels the disapproval and is out of her element.”

Ludwig also said that Meghan was like a ‘fish out of water’ at the Queen’s funeral, and also routinely made sure to provide comfort to her grieving husband Prince Harry, who himself appeared to have a hard time mingling with his family.

More From Entertainment:

Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?

Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?
Cardi B gives a sneak peek of her romantic dinner date with partner Offset

Cardi B gives a sneak peek of her romantic dinner date with partner Offset

Kim Kardashian all praise for Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles: Here’s why

Kim Kardashian all praise for Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles: Here’s why
Jennifer Lopez gushes over her parents in new interview

Jennifer Lopez gushes over her parents in new interview
Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts with their tearful farewell to Queen

Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts with their tearful farewell to Queen
Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report

Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report
Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ex-wife Maria Shriver for son Patrick's 29th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ex-wife Maria Shriver for son Patrick's 29th birthday

Prince Harry's one step can open doors to his return to royal family

Prince Harry's one step can open doors to his return to royal family
Ezra Miller demands Susan Sarandon to ‘pay tribute’ at altar over dinner party, claims source

Ezra Miller demands Susan Sarandon to ‘pay tribute’ at altar over dinner party, claims source
Simon Cowell shares his first meeting with Kelly Clarkson on 'American Idol'

Simon Cowell shares his first meeting with Kelly Clarkson on 'American Idol'

Donald Trump takes a jibe at Joe Biden for taking back seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Donald Trump takes a jibe at Joe Biden for taking back seat at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Tessa Dunlop on King Charles: 'You can’t teach an old dog new tricks'

Tessa Dunlop on King Charles: 'You can’t teach an old dog new tricks'

Latest

view all