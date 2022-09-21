Meghan Markle’s fashion symbolism at Queen’s funeral laid bare by expert

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly made some very symbolic fashion choices at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022, with a psychoanalyst weighing in on her special hat for the occasion.



Dr. Robi Ludwig shared her thoughts about Meghan’s attire at the solemn occasion in a chat with Fox News, and said: “Meghan is using the hat to hide, a very different presentation style than she's exhibited in the past.”

“She is looking down because she feels the disapproval and is out of her element.”

Ludwig also said that Meghan was like a ‘fish out of water’ at the Queen’s funeral, and also routinely made sure to provide comfort to her grieving husband Prince Harry, who himself appeared to have a hard time mingling with his family.