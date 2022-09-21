Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family once again on Monday as they bid an emotional farewell to the Queen at her funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to mingle some members of their family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan and Harry's sweet bond with their niece and nephew was evident for all to see during the poignant day.



At one point, Charlotte was seen turning around to catch her aunt Meghan's eye, who in return smiled back at the seven-year-old.

The Duke was also spotted exchanging a smile and some words with Charlotte at St George's Chapel as the two were sitting next to each other at the committal service in Windsor.



The couple have been in the UK since the Queen passed away on September 8, and have attended several public events alongside their family during the ten-day mourning period. This included reuniting with William and Kate on 10 September - two days after the Queen's death when the couples viewed floral tributes at Windsor Castle.



Meghan and Harry would soon jet off to the US as they are no doubt missing their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.