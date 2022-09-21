 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and Williams kids at Queens funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family once again on Monday as they bid an emotional farewell to the Queen at her funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to mingle some members of their family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan and Harry's sweet bond with their niece and nephew was evident for all to see during the poignant day.

At one point, Charlotte was seen turning around to catch her aunt Meghan's eye, who in return smiled back at the seven-year-old.

The Duke was also spotted exchanging a smile and some words with Charlotte at St George's Chapel as the two were sitting next to each other at the committal service in Windsor.

The couple have been in the UK since the Queen passed away on September 8, and have attended several public events alongside their family during the ten-day mourning period. This included reuniting with William and Kate on 10 September - two days after the Queen's death when the couples viewed floral tributes at Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry would soon jet off to the US as they are no doubt missing their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Kate Middleton makes it ‘easy’ for Prince William to ‘fall in love’ with her

Kate Middleton makes it ‘easy’ for Prince William to ‘fall in love’ with her
Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ to royal family with Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ to royal family with Queen Elizabeth’s death
Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?

Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?
Meghan Markle’s fashion symbolism at Queen’s funeral laid bare by expert

Meghan Markle’s fashion symbolism at Queen’s funeral laid bare by expert
Cardi B gives a sneak peek of her romantic dinner date with partner Offset

Cardi B gives a sneak peek of her romantic dinner date with partner Offset

Kim Kardashian all praise for Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles: Here’s why

Kim Kardashian all praise for Kendall Jenner’s Ex Harry Styles: Here’s why
Jennifer Lopez gushes over her parents in new interview

Jennifer Lopez gushes over her parents in new interview
Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts with their tearful farewell to Queen

Prince George, Princess Charlotte melt hearts with their tearful farewell to Queen
Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report

Gerard Pique first time cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012: Report
Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ex-wife Maria Shriver for son Patrick's 29th birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins ex-wife Maria Shriver for son Patrick's 29th birthday

Latest

view all