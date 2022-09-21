 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian buys $70M from Cindy Crawford near Kanye West abode

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian is adding another property to her empire.

The 42-year-old has reportedly bought supermodel Cindy Crawford's mansion for $70 million.

According to The Dirt, Kim's new home has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The deal between the two closed last week.

Kim's purchase is recorded the biggest in California this year.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder's new house brings her closer to ex-husband Kanye West, with her being just 14 miles away from his home. 

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The couple co-parent their four children; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'

King Charles 'love child' wants to 'hug' brother Prince Harry: 'We are both black sheep'
Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'

Adam Levine 'committed to save' his marriage as Behati Prinsloo 'very upset'
Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

Royal Family website updated after the end of Queen's reign

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?

A giant candle was deliberately placed at Queen's funeral to block Meghan Markle?
Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere

Annaud returns to Hollywood with 'Notre-Dame on Fire' festival premiere
Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Is Meghan Markle pregnant?

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral

Meghan and Prince Harry share sweet bond with Kate and William's kids at Queen's funeral
Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Kanye West compares his situation with Taylor Swift's

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023

Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023
Kate Middleton makes it ‘easy’ for Prince William to ‘fall in love’ with her

Kate Middleton makes it ‘easy’ for Prince William to ‘fall in love’ with her
Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ to royal family with Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Harry ‘lost his anchor’ to royal family with Queen Elizabeth’s death
Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?

Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?

Latest

view all