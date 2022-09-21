Netflix upcoming series 'Holy Family' drops trailer, cast list & release date

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022
The upcoming Netflix series Holy Family has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on October 14, 2022.
The eight episode based series is written and created by Manolo Caro.
Holy Family is a Spanish thriller drama series that talks of new encounters and challenges.
The movie portrays the story of an Italian family in Madrid with a mother that has sinister secrets to hide and is willing to do anything to protect her children.
However, when families try to make new relations, their history threatens to catch up with them.