 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming series 'Holy Family' drops trailer, cast list & release date

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Netflix upcoming series Holy Family drops trailer, cast list & release date
Netflix upcoming series 'Holy Family' drops trailer, cast list & release date

The upcoming Netflix series Holy Family has finally unveiled its first official trailer that is slated to release on October 14, 2022.

The eight episode based series is written and created by Manolo Caro.

Holy Family is a Spanish thriller drama series that talks of new encounters and challenges.


Cast:

  • Ajwa Nimri,
  • Carla Campra,
  • Iván Pellicer, Alba Flores
  • Álex García
  • Macarena Gómez
  • Álvaro Rico
  • Jon Olivares,
  • Ella Kweku
  • Nicolás Illoro
  • Laura Laprida


The movie portrays the story of an Italian family in Madrid with a mother that has sinister secrets to hide and is willing to do anything to protect her children.

However, when families try to make new relations, their history threatens to catch up with them.


Check out the trailer:



More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'

King Charles 'death plan' preparations put in place: 'Operation Menai Bridge'
Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

Behati Prinsloo ‘absolutely furious’ with Adam Levine amid cheating allegations

King Charles really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death

King Charles really ‘gonna need’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Queen’s death
King Charles says THESE heartbreaking words to Archbishop after Queen burial

King Charles says THESE heartbreaking words to Archbishop after Queen burial
Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday

Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle 'firm squeeze' to help her survive funeral

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle 'firm squeeze' to help her survive funeral

Latest

view all