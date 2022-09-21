 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Netflix reboots ABC's popular reality show 'The Mole', release date unveiled

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Netflix brings back the excitement with it's upcoming reality show The Mole, and the series will be released on the platform on October 7, 2022.

The streaming giant has dropped the trailer of The Mole which is a restored version of ABC's reality show with the same name.

The Netflix version of the show is based on a high-stakes competition among 12 players who are thriving together to attempt the challenges in order to fill money in a pot that will be awarded to one player in the end.

All throughout these challenges there would be one player among those 12, who will sabotage the group’s money making efforts, therefore that one person is termed as The Mole.

The Netflix version of the show will be hosted by Alex Wagner.


Cast List:

  • Avori Henderson
  • Greg Shapiro
  • Casey Lary
  • ‘Dom Gabriel
  • Jacob Hacker
  • Joi Schweitzer
  • Kesi Neblett
  • Osei White
  • Pranav Patel
  • Samara Joy
  • Sandy Ronquillo
  • Will Richardson


Watch the Trailer



